Tirupati Graphite Appoints Public Relations and Financial Communications Adviser

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the fully integrated, specialist graphite producer and graphene and advanced materials developer, has today announced the appointment of FTI Consulting as its retained Public Relations and Financial Communications Adviser to support Tirupati’s continued journey as a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Tirupati Graphite (LON: TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India and carries the Green Economy Mark issued by the London Stock Exchange.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

