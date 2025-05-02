Follow us on:

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Growth Potential and Analyst Consensus Point to an 18.95% Upside

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a notable player in the luxury goods industry, is capturing investor attention with its robust growth potential and favorable analyst consensus. With a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, Tapestry operates in the consumer cyclical sector, specifically within luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products, making it a significant contender in the international market.

Based in New York, Tapestry, Inc. encompasses three primary segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company has a diverse portfolio that spans from women’s handbags and accessories to men’s collections, footwear, fragrances, and even home accessories. This extensive range of products allows Tapestry to target a broad consumer base across North America, Greater China, and other international markets.

Currently trading at $70.49, Tapestry’s stock price reflects a stable position with little change, as indicated by its recent price movement of -0.16 (0.00%). However, the stock’s 52-week range of $36.29 to $89.21 suggests significant past volatility and potential for substantial gains. Analysts have set a target price range of $62.00 to $110.00, with an average target of $83.85, signaling an 18.95% potential upside from its current level.

One of the standout metrics for Tapestry is its forward P/E ratio of 13.33, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued in comparison to its earnings growth potential. The company’s revenue growth of 5.30% is another positive indicator, showcasing its ability to expand amidst challenging global economic conditions. Additionally, Tapestry boasts a strong return on equity of 39.82%, reflecting effective management and robust profitability.

Despite the absence of certain valuation metrics like the trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio, Tapestry’s solid earnings per share (EPS) of 3.44 and free cash flow of $593.5 million provide a firm foundation for its financial health. The dividend yield of 1.99% with a payout ratio of 40.70% further enhances its attractiveness to income-focused investors.

Analyst sentiment towards Tapestry remains optimistic, with 14 buy ratings and 8 hold ratings, and notably, no sell ratings. This positive outlook aligns with the company’s strategic initiatives and market positioning, underscoring the potential for continued growth and stock appreciation.

From a technical perspective, Tapestry’s stock is trading slightly below its 50-day moving average of $72.19 but comfortably above its 200-day moving average of $58.58. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69.35 suggests the stock is approaching overbought conditions, while the MACD and signal line readings indicate a cautious approach may be warranted in the short term.

Tapestry, Inc.’s ability to leverage its historical roots—dating back to 1941—and its strategic brand portfolio positions it as a formidable entity in the luxury goods market. For investors seeking exposure to a company with a strong presence, diversified product offerings, and substantial growth potential, Tapestry presents a compelling opportunity. As the company continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, it remains a stock worth watching closely in the luxury sector.

