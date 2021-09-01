tinyBuild Inc Investor Presentation 20 September 2021

tinyBuild inc (LON:TBLD), a leading video games publisher and developer with global operations, has announced that CEO, Alex Nichiporchik will provide a live presentation relating to the results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 20 September 2021 at 9:00am BST. The interim results will be published on 15 September 2021.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up for free via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/tinybuild-inc/register-investor

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild is a leading premium AA-rated and indie video games publisher and developer. tinyBuild strategically secures access to IP and partners with developers to establish a stable platform on which to build multi-game and multimedia franchises. tinyBuild has a strong portfolio of over 40 titles, and its upcoming pipeline includes over 20 new titles currently in development.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, the Company has key operations worldwide, with employees, contractors or partners in multiple locations across five continents. tinyBuild’s geographic diversity enables it to source high-potential IP, cost-effective development resources and a loyal customer base through innovative grassroots marketing.

tinyBuild was admitted to the AIM index of the London Stock Exchange in March 2021.