Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

tinyBuild Inc Investor Presentation 20 September 2021

Secret Neighbor

tinyBuild inc (LON:TBLD), a leading video games publisher and developer with global operations, has announced that CEO, Alex Nichiporchik will provide a live presentation relating to the results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 20 September 2021 at 9:00am BST. The interim results will be published on 15 September 2021.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up for free via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/tinybuild-inc/register-investor

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild is a leading premium AA-rated and indie video games publisher and developer. tinyBuild strategically secures access to IP and partners with developers to establish a stable platform on which to build multi-game and multimedia franchises. tinyBuild has a strong portfolio of over 40 titles, and its upcoming pipeline includes over 20 new titles currently in development.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA, the Company has key operations worldwide, with employees, contractors or partners in multiple locations across five continents. tinyBuild’s geographic diversity enables it to source high-potential IP, cost-effective development resources and a loyal customer base through innovative grassroots marketing.

tinyBuild was admitted to the AIM index of the London Stock Exchange in March 2021.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.