Time Finance sharpens focus on secured growth

In recent statements, Time Finance has begun to feel less like a niche SME financier and more like a textbook case of disciplined transformation. The kind of steady execution that often flies below the radar is now building an unmistakable momentum of its own.

Over the year ending 31 May 2025, the company delivered a 12% increase in revenue, reaching £37.1 million, while profit before tax jumped by 34 %, to £7.9 million. Underlying these headline figures is a more telling story: over the past four years, Time has nearly doubled its lending book from £113 million to £217 million, and seen net tangible assets rise from £29 million to about £44 million.

The hard portion of its asset finance book now accounts for a much larger share, having risen by 31%. Invoice finance also expanded by 8%. The firm launched a specialist materials-handling team and pushed its highest ever client facility, £4.5 million.

This combination of stronger balance sheet, rising secured exposure, and controlled credit trends gives Time levers it rarely possessed before. The firm isn’t merely riding growth, it is reshaping its structural risk and return profile. It enters its new three-year plan (to May 2028) from a more resilient base.

