Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Time Finance sharpens focus on secured growth

Time Finance

In recent statements, Time Finance has begun to feel less like a niche SME financier and more like a textbook case of disciplined transformation. The kind of steady execution that often flies below the radar is now building an unmistakable momentum of its own.

Over the year ending 31 May 2025, the company delivered a 12% increase in revenue, reaching £37.1 million, while profit before tax jumped by 34 %, to £7.9 million. Underlying these headline figures is a more telling story: over the past four years, Time has nearly doubled its lending book from £113 million to £217 million, and seen net tangible assets rise from £29 million to about £44 million.

The hard portion of its asset finance book now accounts for a much larger share, having risen by 31%. Invoice finance also expanded by 8%. The firm launched a specialist materials-handling team and pushed its highest ever client facility, £4.5 million.

This combination of stronger balance sheet, rising secured exposure, and controlled credit trends gives Time levers it rarely possessed before. The firm isn’t merely riding growth, it is reshaping its structural risk and return profile. It enters its new three-year plan (to May 2028) from a more resilient base.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time FInance

Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time Finance plc has released notice of its 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at the Apex City of Bath Hotel.
Time Finance Plc

Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.
Time Finance

Time Finance confirms results date and AGM

Time Finance will publish its audited annual results for the year ended 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025, alongside a Q1 trading update. A live investor presentation will follow the announcement, with the AGM scheduled for 6 November 2025.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance secures over £250m in funding facilities

Time Finance has increased its total funding facilities to more than £250 million, providing over £95 million in headroom to support its three-year growth strategy through to May 2028. The expanded facilities, backed by eight long-standing funding partners, will help meet continued demand across Asset and Invoice Finance divisions.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports record revenue and profit growth in FY 2024/25

Time Finance plc has reported an 11% rise in revenue to £37.0m and a 34% increase in profit before tax to £7.9m for the year ended 31 May 2025, exceeding market expectations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple