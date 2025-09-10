Time Finance unlocks a strategic reset for a Midlands manufacturer

After more than a decade and a half of steady trading, this Midlands-based furniture concern encountered what might have marked a fatal blow: the exit of its most significant customer. That client had represented half of the company’s revenue, an exposure that proved unsustainable. Although the firm navigated through a downsizing phase and clawed back profitability, the shock of losing such a major revenue stream required a more structural remedy. In response, the directors pursued a reset, seeking a more measured cost base and renewed stability.

It was here that a tailored, multi-product financing package became the catalyst. A £1.6 million facility was assembled, combining an £800,000 invoice finance line with an £800,000 property-backed loan. This bespoke approach, anchored in both the strength of the sales ledger and the value of commercial real estate, allowed operations to restart in as little as two weeks. Much more than breathing space, this capital injection became a springboard, enabling the business not just to preserve jobs but to retain core manufacturing skills that are essential to the region’s industrial fabric.

The financing equipped the company to invest in fresh equipment and confidently re-engage the market. By balancing working-capital relief with asset-based lending, the business forged a path toward sustainable turnaround.

