Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has provided the following update on the Group’s trading performance for the first quarter of the current financial year covering the three months to 31 August 2025. The results reflect the continued strong demand for the Group’s multi-product funding offering which has resulted in further growth across all key financial metrics. The lending book has now enjoyed seventeen consecutive quarters of growth, while the Group’s continued lending discipline has delivered unchanged levels of arrears and write-offs.

Unaudited Q1 2025/26 financial highlights:

· Own-Book Lending Origination up 30% to £28.5m (Q1 2024/25: £22.0m)

· Revenue up 3% to £9.4m (Q1 2024/25: £9.1m)

· Profit before Tax up 11% to £2.1m (Q1 2024/25: £1.9m)

· Profit Before Tax margin up 100 bps to 22% (Q1 2024/25: 21%)

· Net Tangible Assets up 14% to £45.6m at 31 August 2025 (31 August 2024: £40.1m)

· Gross Lending Book up 8% to £221.1m at 31 August 2025 (31 August 2024: £205.3m)

· Net Arrears unchanged at 5% of the gross lending book at 31 August 2025 (31 August 2024: 5%)

· Net Bad Debt Write-Offs unchanged at 1% of the average gross lending book at 31 August 2025 (31 August 2024: 1%)

As targeted in the Company’s three-year strategic plan through to May 2028 that was launched in January 2025, the Group’s focus on secured lending through its Invoice Finance division and the ‘Hard’ subset of the wider Asset division has continued. These two product sets now account for approximately 85% of the entire lending book, up from 76% twelve months earlier. They have also accounted for over 95% of all new deals written in the first quarter of this financial year.

Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer commented: “As we enter the first year of our new three-year medium-term strategic plan, I am very encouraged that the initial quarter has continued to deliver increased growth in our lending book; a strengthened Balance Sheet with increased Net Tangible Assets; and record quarterly Revenues and Profit Before Tax. The lending book has now seen consistent increases for seventeen consecutive quarters, reflecting the demand for our multi-product offering and the value that is placed on our first-class customer service by UK businesses seeking access to finance. Net arrears and Net Bad Debt write-offs also continue to be well within our target ranges and underline our commitment to responsible and sustainable lending. The Board, therefore, retains confidence that the Group is positioned for further growth and will build increased value for its shareholders over time.”

Outlook

The Board confirms that it continues to expect the Group’s trading for the current financial year ending 31 May 2026 to be at least in line with market expectations.

Notice of Investor Presentation

As previously announced, the Company will deliver a live presentation relating to this trading update and the simultaneously released FY 2024/25 audited annual results announcement via the Group’s investor website at 1pm BST today. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders who can sign up via: https://investors.timefinance.com/webinars/oPB5mr-fy-results-2024-2025-webinar.

For more information and the chance to have your questions directly answered by the management team, please head to our interactive investor hub via: https://investors.timefinance.com/s/71ba43. Here you will find all company news and additional content to further explain Time Finance’s strategy and developments.

