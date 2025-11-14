Unlocking value from multiple asset types through one funding platform

Time Finance offers what it describes as a ‘Multi‑Product funding solution’, technically an asset‑based lending (ABL) approach that enables small and mid‑sized businesses to use a variety of asset types, such as invoices, equipment, inventory, to support a line of credit or term loan.

Under this approach, the lender first assesses the assets a business wants to utilise, ledgers, equipment and other collatera, and then reviews the company’s financials to determine how much credit it can extend. Once approved, the business receives funding and is subject to regular audits; as the business grows and its asset base expands, the available credit line may increase in tandem. On the benefit side, this structure gives the business improved access to working capital, leverage of existing assets to boost cash flow and less reliance on multiple separate lenders.

Importantly, Time Finance highlights that the multi‑product solution is best suited to companies which already own valuable assets, whether tangible equipment or intangible forms such as receivables, and that need a steady working‑capital line to manage growth or seasonal changes.

