Unlocking value from multiple asset types through one funding platform

Time Finance

Time Finance offers what it describes as a ‘Multi‑Product funding solution’, technically an asset‑based lending (ABL) approach that enables small and mid‑sized businesses to use a variety of asset types, such as invoices, equipment, inventory, to support a line of credit or term loan.

Under this approach, the lender first assesses the assets a business wants to utilise, ledgers, equipment and other collatera, and then reviews the company’s financials to determine how much credit it can extend. Once approved, the business receives funding and is subject to regular audits; as the business grows and its asset base expands, the available credit line may increase in tandem. On the benefit side, this structure gives the business improved access to working capital, leverage of existing assets to boost cash flow and less reliance on multiple separate lenders.

Importantly, Time Finance highlights that the multi‑product solution is best suited to companies which already own valuable assets, whether tangible equipment or intangible forms such as receivables, and that need a steady working‑capital line to manage growth or seasonal changes.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Time Finance plc

Time Finance lending portfolio reaches record £230m ahead of H1 trading update

Time Finance has reported a record lending portfolio of £230m as of 31 October 2025, up 6% since May and 12% year-on-year.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance to release H1 Trading Update on 16 December 2025

Time Finance will issue its H1 FY2025/26 Trading Update on 16 December 2025. The Group reports continued strong demand and expects full-year results to be at least in line with market expectations.
Time FInance

Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time Finance plc has released notice of its 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at the Apex City of Bath Hotel.
Time Finance Plc

Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.
Time Finance

Time Finance confirms results date and AGM

Time Finance will publish its audited annual results for the year ended 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025, alongside a Q1 trading update. A live investor presentation will follow the announcement, with the AGM scheduled for 6 November 2025.

