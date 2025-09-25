Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced that it has today published notice convening the Company’s 2025 annual general meeting, to be held at 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at Apex City of Bath Hotel, James Steet West, Bath, BA1 2DA.

Copies of the notice convening the annual general meeting, which was published on 25 September 2025, together with the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2025 are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.timefinance.com.

