Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time FInance

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced that it has today published notice convening the Company’s 2025 annual general meeting, to be held at 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at Apex City of Bath Hotel, James Steet West, Bath, BA1 2DA.

Copies of the notice convening the annual general meeting, which was published on 25 September 2025, together with the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2025 are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.timefinance.com.

Latest Company News

Time FInance

Time Finance publishes AGM Notice and Annual Report

Time Finance plc has released notice of its 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for 10:30am on 6 November 2025 at the Apex City of Bath Hotel.
Time Finance Plc

Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.
Time Finance

Time Finance confirms results date and AGM

Time Finance will publish its audited annual results for the year ended 31 May 2025 on 24 September 2025, alongside a Q1 trading update. A live investor presentation will follow the announcement, with the AGM scheduled for 6 November 2025.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance secures over £250m in funding facilities

Time Finance has increased its total funding facilities to more than £250 million, providing over £95 million in headroom to support its three-year growth strategy through to May 2028. The expanded facilities, backed by eight long-standing funding partners, will help meet continued demand across Asset and Invoice Finance divisions.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports record revenue and profit growth in FY 2024/25

Time Finance plc has reported an 11% rise in revenue to £37.0m and a 34% increase in profit before tax to £7.9m for the year ended 31 May 2025, exceeding market expectations.

