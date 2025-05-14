Time Finance accelerates growth with southern sales expansion

Time Finance is making serious moves to accelerate its market share in SME funding, and the latest appointment of Terry Wolfendale signals an exciting new phase. With ambitions to grow its lending book beyond £300 million by 2028, the company is boosting its southern presence with an industry heavyweight to drive its invoice finance strategy forward.

Independent finance specialist Time Finance Plc has announced the appointment of Terry Wolfendale as Head of Sales (South) within its Invoice Finance division. This strategic hire comes as the business intensifies its mission to expand access to flexible finance for small and medium-sized enterprises across the South of England. The addition of Wolfendale to the leadership team underlines Time Finance’s commitment to scaling its regional operations and delivering tailored funding solutions to businesses navigating growth challenges.

Wolfendale joins Time Finance with more than 25 years of industry experience gained from leading roles at respected names such as Lloyds Commercial Finance, Bibby Invoice Finance, RBS, and Shawbrook. His most recent venture running his own brokerage has equipped him with a dual perspective of both lender and broker, giving him a unique advantage in helping businesses structure the right finance packages to unlock their potential. His leadership is set to strengthen Time Finance’s reputation as a trusted partner for brokers and business owners seeking innovative funding routes.

Time Finance’s Invoice Finance division plays a critical role in the company’s wider growth strategy. By providing businesses with immediate access to working capital tied up in unpaid invoices, the lender helps SMEs improve cash flow and seize new opportunities. The company’s lending solutions are designed to be both flexible and scalable, with funding available from £50,000 to £5 million. This makes Time Finance an attractive choice for businesses looking to leverage their assets, whether it be invoices, property, stock, or machinery, through increasingly popular multi-product and Asset Based Lending (ABL) solutions.

The appointment of Wolfendale is perfectly timed as Time Finance looks to capitalise on growing demand for non-bank lending alternatives. With economic pressures continuing to challenge traditional funding channels, SMEs are turning to independent providers like Time Finance for more personalised and adaptable solutions. By enhancing its southern sales leadership, the business is positioning itself to capture greater market share and strengthen relationships with brokers and clients across London and the South East.

Phil Chesham, Managing Director of Invoice Finance at Time Finance, expressed his confidence in the appointment, highlighting Wolfendale’s depth of expertise and dual-market insight as key assets that will enhance the business’s ability to deliver complex funding solutions. Chesham believes Wolfendale’s leadership will not only drive growth but also reinforce Time Finance’s standing as a flexible and creative lender in the market.

Wolfendale himself shared his enthusiasm for joining the business at this pivotal stage. He praised Time Finance’s strong market reputation and its ability to deliver bespoke funding solutions that meet the diverse needs of SMEs. He is particularly energised by the opportunity to contribute to the company’s ambitious growth plans and to help more businesses access the finance they need to scale and succeed.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.