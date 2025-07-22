Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AstraZeneca to invest $50bn in the US, new Virginia manufacturing site planned

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc (LON:AZN) has announced $50 billion of investment in the United States by 2030, building on America’s global leadership in medicines manufacturing and R&D. This investment is expected to create tens of thousands of new, highly skilled direct and indirect jobs across the country powering growth and delivering next generation medicines for patients in America and worldwide. 

The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion dollar US manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the Company’s innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products. The new state-of-the-art centre will produce small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides. This multi-billion dollar capital investment is in addition to the $3.5 billion announced in November 2024.

The drug substance facility, planned to be in the Commonwealth of Virginia, would be AstraZeneca’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimise production.

The $50 billion investment across our R&D and manufacturing footprint in the US over the next five years also includes:

·    Expansion of our R&D facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland

·    State-of-the-art R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

·    Next-generation manufacturing facilities for cell therapy in Rockville, Maryland and Tarzana, California

·    Continuous manufacturing expansion in Mount Vernon, Indiana

·    Specialty manufacturing expansion in Coppell, Texas

·    New sites to supply clinical trials

·    Our growing research and development investment in novel medicines

Collectively, these investments will help deliver AstraZeneca’s ambition of reaching $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, of which we expect 50% would be generated in the US.

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, said: “For decades Americans have been reliant on foreign supply of key pharmaceutical products. President Trump and our nation’s new tariff policies are focused on ending this structural weakness. We are proud that AstraZeneca has made the decision to bring substantial pharmaceutical production to our shores.  This historic investment is bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the US and will ensure medicine sold in our country is produced right here.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin, Commonwealth of Virginia, said: “I want to thank AstraZeneca for choosing Virginia as the cornerstone for this transformational investment in the United States. This project will set the standard for the latest technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs and helping further strengthen the nation’s domestic supply chain. Advanced manufacturing is at the heart of Virginia’s dynamic economy, so I am thrilled that AstraZeneca, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, plans to make their largest global manufacturing investment here in the Commonwealth.” 

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said: “Today’s announcement underpins our belief in America’s innovation in biopharmaceuticals and our commitment to the millions of patients who need our medicines in America and globally. It will also support our ambition to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2030. I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team to work on our largest single manufacturing investment ever. It reflects the Commonwealth of Virginia’s desire to create highly skilled jobs in science and technology, and will strengthen the country’s domestic supply chain for medicines.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group signs agreement with AstraZeneca to explore Optimer delivery vehicles

    Aptamer Group plc has partnered with AstraZeneca to evaluate Optimer® binders for targeted siRNA delivery to fibrotic liver cells, aiming to innovate gene therapies.
    Business News

    This week: Good news from Caledonia Mining, CyanConnode, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Burberry and AstraZeneca

    Immupharma plc

    Anifrolumab update positive for lupus field – while ImmuPharma’s LupuzorTM could represent a highly successful product

    Astrazeneca plc

    AstraZeneca PLC Imfinzi significantly improves overall survival in the Phase III trial

    Astrazeneca plc

    AstraZeneca PLC Given FDA approval for Tagrisso 1st-line use in NSCLC

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple