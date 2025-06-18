A strategic inflection under the radar

In a quiet but calculated move, Time Finance has deepened its commitment to supporting SME cashflow by expanding the team within its Invoice Finance division, an initiative that could ripple through its broader strategy.

A few days ago, they welcomed Paul Rice as Business Development Manager for the south‑east, a region already home to a significant portion of its over 11,000‑client SME base. Rice brings more than 25 years of hands‑on experience in invoice finance and asset‑based lending, having held senior roles at Aldermore, Bibby Financial Services and RBS Invoice Finance. His remit centres on bolstering relationships with introducers, effectively extending the reach of Time Finance’s product suite across London and the wider southern corridor.

This hire isn’t happening in isolation. It follows recent senior appointments, including Terry Wolfendale as Head of Sales (South) and Danielle Lynch as a Relationship Manager. Taken together, these moves signal a coordinated push to strengthen distributor coverage, build trusted networks, and accelerate deal flow within a region brimming with entrepreneurial energy.

For investors evaluating the long‑term thesis, this operational expansion warrants attention. Invoice finance remains a critical tool in SME cashflow management, especially against a backdrop of delayed payments and margin pressure. By doubling down on senior hires, Time Finance is positioning itself to capture more market share, reinforce broker relationships, and deliver solutions to a broader client base—all without pursuing headline‑chasing acquisitions.

Rice’s own commentary reveals the outward focus of the strategy: “Finding the right solutions for business owners… Time Finance has a great reputation… I look forward to bringing this to my network and reaching more businesses”. Meanwhile, Wolfendale emphasises Rice’s energy and sector fluency, reinforcing intent to deepen presence in the South East.

Viewed holistically, this is a low‑risk, high‑leverage initiative. Instead of inflating balance sheet risk via larger ABL facilities or stretched credit lines, Time Finance is investing in what matters most: top talent, market connectivity, and the distribution engine. Their approach underscores a philosophy that scalable-growth in SME finance begins with trusted human capital—not just product innovation.

The broader context is compelling. SMEs in the UK continue to find traditional lending channels restrictive. Invoice finance, in particular, is gaining renewed traction as businesses navigate working capital constraints. A lender with deep‑regional relationships, responsive underwriting and a full‑suite offering, from asset finance and business loans to invoice and ABL, stands to win. Time Finance is clearly aligning itself to that future.

For investors, the incremental boost to a division that already supports 11,000 firms is noteworthy. A richer introducer network fuels pipeline quality, deal velocity and fee revenue, all while calibrating risk through experienced front‑line coverage. And because Time Finance appears to be scaling up organically, there’s minimal dilution or debt‑driven expansion risk here.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.