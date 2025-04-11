Follow us on:

Tidal power breakthrough puts SAE Renewables on global investor radar

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables has once again demonstrated its leadership in tidal energy innovation. The company’s MeyGen project has achieved a significant milestone, reinforcing its position at the forefront of renewable energy solutions.

SAE Renewables, a pioneer in tidal energy, has recently celebrated a notable achievement at its flagship MeyGen project. The project, located in the Pentland Firth, Scotland, has reached full operational capacity, delivering 6MW of predictable, renewable power. citeturn0search2 This accomplishment underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing tidal energy as a reliable and sustainable power source.

The MeyGen array, comprising four 1.5MW turbines, has been instrumental in this success. Notably, the site has become the first tidal stream array globally to generate 50GWh of electricity, a testament to SAE Renewables’ engineering prowess and operational excellence. This milestone not only highlights the viability of tidal energy but also positions the company as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

SAE Renewables’ innovative approach extends beyond tidal energy. The company is actively developing battery energy storage solutions, such as the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park in South Wales and the proposed Mey BESS project in Scotland. These initiatives aim to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources, further solidifying SAE Renewables’ role in the transition to a sustainable energy future.

With a strategic focus on combining tidal energy generation with advanced storage solutions, SAE Renewables is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable power. The company’s continued investment in research and development, coupled with its commitment to operational excellence, makes it an attractive prospect for investors seeking opportunities in the renewable energy market.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project.

