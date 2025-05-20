Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tidal energy’s turning point with Meygen

SAE Renewables

Investors are beginning to take serious notice of a quiet revolution surging beneath the surface off the Scottish coast. With operational success already under its belt and a bold roadmap in place, the MeyGen project by SAE Renewables is not just pioneering tidal energy, it’s poised to redefine it. Behind this momentum is a strategic vision that could open vast new opportunities in one of the most consistent renewable energy sources on Earth.

The MeyGen project, spearheaded by Scotland-based SAE Renewables under the leadership of CEO Graham Reid, represents a landmark in the tidal power sector. Located in the Pentland Firth, MeyGen’s Phase One has been operating successfully since March 2018. Four 1.5 MW turbines, anchored on gravity-based structures, have already produced over 51 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity. This output demonstrates the project’s potential to deliver consistent, low-carbon power generation from one of the most predictable natural phenomena—tidal currents.

This early operational success is more than just a technical achievement. It serves as compelling proof-of-concept for a sector long overshadowed by solar and wind. Tidal energy’s key advantage—its predictability, makes it a valuable addition to the UK’s clean energy mix, providing balance and reliability in times of intermittent supply from other renewables.

The next phase of MeyGen is where the vision becomes truly transformative. With 59 MW awarded through the UK’s Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme, SAE Renewables has secured crucial revenue certainty to accelerate development. CfDs are highly coveted by developers because they provide a fixed price for electricity generated, shielding projects from market volatility and enhancing bankability. In addition to this, the project has received a lease from the Crown Estate that unlocks a future capacity of up to 398 MW—a bold signal of regulatory confidence in MeyGen’s long-term value.

This massive expansion capacity positions MeyGen as the world’s first commercial-scale tidal energy array, not simply an R&D initiative or one-off pilot. SAE Renewables is laying the groundwork for industrial-scale deployment, backed by real-world data, regulatory support, and a growing body of investor interest. The implications go far beyond a single project. As the global energy transition accelerates, nations and investors are looking for scalable, dependable technologies. Tidal energy’s time may have finally arrived, and MeyGen stands at its helm.

SAE Renewables is not only building turbines, it’s building trust in tidal power as a serious component of future grids. The company’s experience from phase one—combined with the solid foundation of government backing, private capital interest, and technical capability—gives it a significant head start in what could become a multi-gigawatt global market. MeyGen is more than an energy project. It’s a flagship model for how to commercialise tidal energy at scale.

As the world’s energy demands evolve, companies that combine proven performance with visionary expansion plans will command growing investor attention. SAE Renewables, through MeyGen, is demonstrating both. This is a project that isn’t just generating electricity, it’s generating momentum for an entire industry.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables and Econergy to develop 250MW battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables and Econergy have joined forces to launch the AW2 250MW Battery Storage project at Uskmouth, enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures £8.5m loan for AW1 battery project

SAE Renewables has secured an £8.5m loan for the Afon Wysg 1 Battery Storage project, a key initiative in the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park's development.
SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

Significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK's largest battery energy storage sites
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables Limited secures a significant 15-year contract to deliver reliable electricity to the National Grid, enhancing its AW1 Battery Storage project.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables CEO sets out vision for Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) is redefining Uskmouth as a leading UK Battery Storage site, supporting the shift to Net Zero and bolstering energy security.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.