Tidal energy’s turning point with Meygen

Investors are beginning to take serious notice of a quiet revolution surging beneath the surface off the Scottish coast. With operational success already under its belt and a bold roadmap in place, the MeyGen project by SAE Renewables is not just pioneering tidal energy, it’s poised to redefine it. Behind this momentum is a strategic vision that could open vast new opportunities in one of the most consistent renewable energy sources on Earth.

The MeyGen project, spearheaded by Scotland-based SAE Renewables under the leadership of CEO Graham Reid, represents a landmark in the tidal power sector. Located in the Pentland Firth, MeyGen’s Phase One has been operating successfully since March 2018. Four 1.5 MW turbines, anchored on gravity-based structures, have already produced over 51 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity. This output demonstrates the project’s potential to deliver consistent, low-carbon power generation from one of the most predictable natural phenomena—tidal currents.

This early operational success is more than just a technical achievement. It serves as compelling proof-of-concept for a sector long overshadowed by solar and wind. Tidal energy’s key advantage—its predictability, makes it a valuable addition to the UK’s clean energy mix, providing balance and reliability in times of intermittent supply from other renewables.

The next phase of MeyGen is where the vision becomes truly transformative. With 59 MW awarded through the UK’s Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme, SAE Renewables has secured crucial revenue certainty to accelerate development. CfDs are highly coveted by developers because they provide a fixed price for electricity generated, shielding projects from market volatility and enhancing bankability. In addition to this, the project has received a lease from the Crown Estate that unlocks a future capacity of up to 398 MW—a bold signal of regulatory confidence in MeyGen’s long-term value.

This massive expansion capacity positions MeyGen as the world’s first commercial-scale tidal energy array, not simply an R&D initiative or one-off pilot. SAE Renewables is laying the groundwork for industrial-scale deployment, backed by real-world data, regulatory support, and a growing body of investor interest. The implications go far beyond a single project. As the global energy transition accelerates, nations and investors are looking for scalable, dependable technologies. Tidal energy’s time may have finally arrived, and MeyGen stands at its helm.

SAE Renewables is not only building turbines, it’s building trust in tidal power as a serious component of future grids. The company’s experience from phase one—combined with the solid foundation of government backing, private capital interest, and technical capability—gives it a significant head start in what could become a multi-gigawatt global market. MeyGen is more than an energy project. It’s a flagship model for how to commercialise tidal energy at scale.

As the world’s energy demands evolve, companies that combine proven performance with visionary expansion plans will command growing investor attention. SAE Renewables, through MeyGen, is demonstrating both. This is a project that isn’t just generating electricity, it’s generating momentum for an entire industry.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.