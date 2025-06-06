Follow us on:

Tidal energy is building investor momentum beneath the surface

SAE Renewables

Tidal energy is stepping into the spotlight as one of the most dependable and undervalued forms of renewable energy. With energy security now a global priority, the market is recognising the strategic value of a source that doesn’t rely on weather or daylight. Unlike solar or wind, tidal cycles are dictated by gravitational forces that can be predicted decades in advance, making it one of the most stable contributors to a low-carbon energy mix.

This consistency is driving renewed interest from both governments and private investors. As net-zero deadlines draw nearer, countries are searching for solutions that balance environmental goals with grid reliability. Tidal energy fits that brief. By converting the natural ebb and flow of ocean tides into electricity, it delivers clean energy with minimal emissions, low visual impact, and a compact physical footprint.

The technological foundation of tidal power is also maturing. Developers are now deploying more efficient underwater turbines and modular systems that are easier to install and maintain. These innovations are lowering operational costs and pushing the industry closer to price parity with other renewables. Projects in the UK, France, Canada, and parts of Asia are already proving viable, with growing investor confidence reflected in recent funding rounds and government-backed initiatives.

Tidal stream technology in particular is drawing interest. Operating much like wind turbines beneath the sea, these systems generate consistent output thanks to dense water currents. This allows energy planners to forecast production and reduce reliance on energy storage or backup generation. The reduced variability also makes tidal an attractive option for integrating with national grids, especially in coastal regions with strong marine currents.

Policy support is catching up with the technology. The UK and European Union are allocating dedicated funding for marine renewables, with specific targets for tidal deployment in their long-term clean energy strategies. These commitments signal a clear shift in perception, from experimental to essential. This shift is opening the door for new entrants and driving capital towards companies positioned at the forefront of marine energy.

For investors, this is an emerging opportunity grounded in real-world data and engineering progress. Tidal energy offers exposure to an infrastructure-heavy sector with long asset lifespans and inflation-protected returns. Early movers may benefit from favourable valuations, long-term contracts, and the backing of governments seeking to diversify their clean energy portfolios.

There’s also a broader strategic incentive. In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical disruptions and supply chain vulnerabilities, domestic tidal resources offer nations a path toward greater energy independence. With the right combination of policy, capital, and innovation, tidal energy can evolve from a complementary solution into a cornerstone of modern renewable infrastructure.

Investors seeking growth aligned with energy security and environmental resilience would be well advised to keep tidal energy on their radar. The currents are steady, the technology is advancing, and the long-term potential is substantial.

Tidal energy companies specialise in harnessing the kinetic and gravitational forces of ocean tides to produce electricity. Using underwater turbines, barrages, or lagoons, these firms develop projects that convert marine currents into clean, renewable power, helping countries move toward grid stability and net-zero emissions.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

