Hydrogen and Helium infrastructure in South Australia

Thor Energy

Hydrogen and helium are emerging as strategically important gases within South Australia’s evolving industrial landscape. The state has positioned itself as a centre for energy transition initiatives, leveraging abundant renewable resources and established industrial capability. Against this backdrop, both hydrogen development and helium supply carry implications for infrastructure investment, supply chain security and long-term economic positioning.

Hydrogen is central to South Australia’s ambition to expand beyond conventional power generation into energy export and industrial decarbonisation. The state’s high penetration of wind and solar generation provides a foundation for renewable hydrogen production through electrolysis.

The technical characteristics of hydrogen introduce both opportunity and risk. It requires specialised containment due to its low density and high diffusivity, and infrastructure must meet stringent safety and regulatory standards. Projects that address these engineering challenges in a commercially disciplined manner are more likely to secure long-term industrial users, particularly in sectors such as heavy transport, mining and manufacturing.

Helium presents a different but complementary strategic case. While not directly linked to energy transition, helium is essential for medical imaging, scientific research and advanced manufacturing. Global supply constraints have highlighted the vulnerability of concentrated production sources. Australia’s geological potential and industrial expertise create an opportunity to strengthen domestic supply chains.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

