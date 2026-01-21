Follow us on:

Thor Energy and Investigator Silver exit Molyhil to refocus capital

Thor Energy

Thor Energy and Investigator Silver have sold their interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project to Tivan, in a deal that releases immediate capital and removes a non-core asset from both portfolios.

Thor Energy, through its 75% interest via the FRAM joint venture, will receive AU$2.3 million immediately, with a further AU$3.9 million potentially payable through to 2028. Investigator Silver will receive AU$750,000 in cash upfront for its 25% stake, with up to AU$1.3 million in deferred payments, part of which may be settled in Tivan shares. The structure gives both sellers early liquidity and continued exposure to upside, while allowing Tivan to consolidate control of the asset.

Thor Energy is redirecting capital toward its hydrogen and helium work in South Australia, as well as copper and gold exploration. The Molyhil exit fits with Thor’s pivot toward a broader energy metals portfolio.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

