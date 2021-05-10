Twitter
The Conygar Investment Company appoint David Baldwin as Finance Director

Conygar Investment Company

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property investment and development group, has announced the appointment of David Baldwin as Finance Director with effect from today.

David has been with Conygar for five years as Financial Controller and also, since 6 April 2020, as Company Secretary, reporting to the Board. 

Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar Investment Company, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome David as our new Finance Director who brings with him over 25 years’ experience in corporate and financial management and reporting for a range of commercial and investment property groups.”

David Baldwin, 52, holds the following directorships or partnerships and has held no other directorship or partnership in the past five years:

Current

Conygar Ashby Limited

Conygar Cross Hands Limited

Conygar Developments Limited

Conygar Haverfordwest Limited

Conygar Holdings Limited

Conygar Holyhead Limited

Conygar Nottingham Limited

Conygar Wales PLC

Lamont Property Holdings Limited

Nohu Limited

The Nottingham Island Site Management Company Limited

Ashby Park Management Company Limited

David Baldwin has no shareholding in the Company.

