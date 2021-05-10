The Conygar Investment Company appoint David Baldwin as Finance Director

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), the property investment and development group, has announced the appointment of David Baldwin as Finance Director with effect from today.
David has been with Conygar for five years as Financial Controller and also, since 6 April 2020, as Company Secretary, reporting to the Board.
Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar Investment Company, commented:
“We are delighted to welcome David as our new Finance Director who brings with him over 25 years’ experience in corporate and financial management and reporting for a range of commercial and investment property groups.”
David Baldwin, 52, holds the following directorships or partnerships and has held no other directorship or partnership in the past five years:
Current
Conygar Ashby Limited
Conygar Cross Hands Limited
Conygar Developments Limited
Conygar Haverfordwest Limited
Conygar Holdings Limited
Conygar Holyhead Limited
Conygar Nottingham Limited
Conygar Wales PLC
Lamont Property Holdings Limited
Nohu Limited
The Nottingham Island Site Management Company Limited
Ashby Park Management Company Limited
David Baldwin has no shareholding in the Company.