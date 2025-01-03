Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.5% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TTEK) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $54.00 and $45.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $50.00. Now with the previous closing price of $39.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $43.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of 10.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $39.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,400,490,924 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.42, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.