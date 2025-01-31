Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.6% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. which can be found using ticker (TTEK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $34.00 calculating the average target price we see $46.17. Now with the previous closing price of $37.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $40.93 while the 200 day moving average is $43.36. The market cap for the company is 9.80B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $36.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,012,629,204 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.49, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.