Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Tetra Tech, Inc. with ticker code (TTEK) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $54.00 and $44.00 calculating the mean target price we have $49.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.58 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 17.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.93 while the 200 day moving average is $43.34. The market cap for the company is 11.34B. The stock price is currently at: $42.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,272,033,620 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.4, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.00’, now 26.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.33’, now 25.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.33’, now 19.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 17.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.