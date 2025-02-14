Tetra Tech, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 35.5% Upside Potential

Tetra Tech, Inc. with ticker code (TTEK) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $34.00 calculating the average target price we see $42.60. Now with the previous closing price of $31.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and the 200 day MA is $43.13. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.25B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $30.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,175,081,711 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.4, revenue per share of $15.86 and a 7.65% return on assets.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting and engineering services that focuses on water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. Its segments include government services group (GSG) and commercial/international services group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services to United States (U.S.) government clients (federal, state, and local) and development agencies. GSG supports U.S. government, civilian and defense agencies with services in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, information technology, and disaster management. Its CIG segment provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients, and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. CIG supports commercial clients across the Fortune 500. It also provides application cybersecurity, systems engineering, financial management and program management support on over 30 federal government programs.