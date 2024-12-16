Tern to host online presentation and Q&A for IoT investors

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that the Company will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. GMT on Thursday 9 January 2025.

Presenting will be members of Tern’s management team and management from Tern’s portfolio companies Device Authority, FundamentalVR and Talking Medicines. This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders. Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_95cYxDkWQPqzY9IK-nLoUQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted prior to 3 p.m. GMT on 8 January 2025 to: [email protected].