Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tern raises £400,000 through AIM placing for IoT investments

Tern plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced that it has raised £400,000, before expenses, through a placing of 30,769,231 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company at a price of 1.3 pence per new Ordinary Share. The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Shares being admitted to trading on AIM.

The Placing Shares will represent approximately 5.86 per cent. of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital following the Placing.  The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 16.13 per cent. to the mid-market closing price of 1.55 pence per Ordinary Share on 13 December 2024, being the latest practicable business day prior to the publication of this announcement.

The net proceeds of the Placing are currently intended to be used to provide the Company with funds to invest further in one or more of Tern’s portfolio holdings and for general corporate purposes, including operating and legal expenses.  Further announcements will be made by the Company in due course as appropriate.

Shard Capital Partners LLP acted as the Company’s sole placing agent in respect of the Placing. 

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Placing has been conducted utilising the Directors’ existing authorities to issue new Ordinary Shares.  The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.  The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on: i) there being no breach of the obligations under the Placing Agreement entered into between Shard Capital and the Company prior to Admission; and ii) Admission.  Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.  It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares on AIM will commence on or around 19 December 2024.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that following Admission, the Company’s enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 524,993,062 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.  Therefore, from Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 524,993,062 and from Admission this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern appoints Jane McCracken & Iain Ross as independent Non-Executive Directors

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) enhances its board with Jane McCracken and Iain Ross as new independent Non-Executive Directors, aiming for IoT business growth.
Tern plc

Tern raises £625,000 via Placing

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) raises £625,000 through a share placing to bolster investments in disruptive IoT technology, expanding its growth potential.
Tern plc

Tern updates on portfolio company Device Authority

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) updates on the deferral of the Tranche Two fundraising for Device Authority, maintaining its 30% stake with a value of US$5.4 million.
Tern plc

Tern Plc Secures £144K Through Successful Open Offer, Strengthening IoT Ambitions

Tern plc

Tern portfolio companies make significant progress in H1

Tern plc

Tern Plc Sells Part Holding in Device Authority

Tern Plc (LON:TERN) has sold part of its shareholding in Device Authority Limited for £233,000, reducing its stake from 31.7% to 30.0%.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.