Tekmar strengthens project delivery with end-to-end testing and training support

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar is reinforcing its role in offshore energy by offering structured testing and training services that improve project readiness and reduce execution risk.

The company’s product verification process is designed to prove performance before equipment reaches site. This includes full-scale mechanical and interface testing, mock-ups, and trial installations tailored to each project. These early checks help identify and resolve issues before they impact offshore schedules, protecting clients from delays and cost overruns.

Tekmar prepares offshore crews to handle its systems efficiently, using installation simulations and hands-on sessions that replicate real-world conditions. This reduces installation time, minimises operational errors and enhances safety. Tekmar also offers wet trials in controlled subsea environments. These simulate seabed conditions using actual project cables and equipment, giving both clients and Tekmar confirmation that systems are ready to deploy.

Once offshore work begins, Tekmar can provide site-based engineering support. Its trained personnel assist with installation, troubleshooting and on-board inductions. This optional service gives clients extra assurance and extends Tekmar’s involvement through to execution. It also helps preserve technical quality across every phase of the project.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

