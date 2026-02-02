Follow us on:

AstraZeneca Plc begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) begins trading its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for the first time, enabling more US investors to participate in the Company’s strong growth. With this change the trading of AstraZeneca ordinary shares is now aligned across the NYSE, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STO) under a harmonised listing structure.

Michel Demaré, Chair, AstraZeneca, said: “Today marks the start of an exciting new period for AstraZeneca, one which we believe gives broader access to the largest capital market in the world. This will allow even more investors to participate in AstraZeneca’s future. Our harmonised listing across New York, London and Stockholm reflects strong shareholder support for our growth strategy and positions AstraZeneca to deliver more innovative medicines to more patients around the world.”

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group said: “Today we are proud to welcome AstraZeneca to the NYSE, where it joins a community of groundbreakers and industry leaders. Through its listing on the world’s largest and most liquid capital market, the company is well-positioned to expand its global investor base and accelerate its commitment to delivering innovation to patients and the wider biopharmaceutical industry.”

AstraZeneca’s strong growth is driven both by its global reach and diverse sources of business. Last year was a catalyst-rich period with new pipeline readouts collectively representing a peak revenue opportunity of over $10 billion. With this momentum continuing into 2026, the Company has confidence in reaching its 2030 ambition to grow annual revenue to $80bn and launch 20 new medicines. Looking beyond 2030, AstraZeneca is investing in transformative technologies that have the potential to change the practice of medicine across our portfolio.

AstraZeneca ordinary shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “AZN” across the three exchanges. The Company’s listing in the UK on the LSE and in Sweden on the STO are unaffected by the move and remain included in the FTSE 100 and OMX Stockholm 30 indices.

The prior listing of American Depositary Shares and the various US dollar bonds issued by the Company and AstraZeneca Finance LLC (AstraZeneca US Bonds) on Nasdaq in the US ceased on 30 January 2026. Trading of the AstraZeneca US Bonds on the NYSE will commence immediately following the start of trading of the ordinary shares on the NYSE.

