Drax introduces biomass tracker to enhance supply chain transparency

Drax Group plc

Drax Group has unveiled a new online platform designed to provide real-time insights into its global biomass supply chain. Known as the Biomass Tracker, the tool marks a notable shift towards greater transparency in how Drax sources, processes and transports woody biomass.

The digital interface presents users with an interactive, end-to-end view of the biomass lifecycle, from origin to combustion. It includes data on the type of fibre used, regional sourcing locations, logistics methods, storage points and final usage destinations—whether at Drax Power Station or among third-party customers. Additionally, carbon emissions are broken down by stage, and the tool incorporates independent sustainability certification data. Drax has stated that further features and data sets will be added over time, building on this initial rollout.

In recent years, questions around the carbon impact of biomass and the traceability of feedstocks have made headlines. By proactively publishing granular data, Drax is aiming to mitigate reputational risk and demonstrate compliance with environmental frameworks.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

