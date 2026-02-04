Key management emerges as a delivery risk in automotive software

As vehicle architectures transition toward software-defined platforms, cryptographic key management is becoming an embedded engineering concern rather than a background cybersecurity task. Software capabilities now define product differentiation in the automotive sector, and this shift is placing new demands on how manufacturers secure, update and validate the integrity of vehicle systems over their full lifecycle.

In earlier automotive cycles, security architectures were simpler. Vehicles had a small number of electronic control units, updates were infrequent, and keys or certificates could be handled manually or with limited automation. As manufacturers expanded into more complex platforms, identity provisioning processes evolved separately across engineering, cloud infrastructure and manufacturing lines.

This fragmentation is now surfacing as a structural constraint across large-scale vehicle programmes. Certificates expire unpredictably, sometimes disabling update functions in fleets already in service. Keys injected during manufacturing may not be recognised by cloud services due to misaligned trust models. Firmware from one generation of hardware may not be signed in a way that is compatible with another, even within the same vehicle line.

In the absence of structured key management, engineering teams may need to pause launches or rework production lines to meet compliance.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.