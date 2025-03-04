Tekmar Group hosting investor site visit at its Newton Aycliffe facility

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Pod 3, The Work Place, Heighington Lane, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6AH on Thursday, 27 March 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

The Report and Accounts for the year-ended 30 September 2024, together with the Notice of AGM, will be distributed to shareholders today and will also be made available on the Company’s website at: https://investors.tekmar.co.uk/investors/investor-centre/.

Investor Site Visit

Tekmar Group is pleased to announce that following its Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2025, it will be hosting a site visit at its Head Office at Grindon Way, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6SH. The site visit will include a tour of the onsite manufacturing facility and presentations from senior management.

Tekmar’s Newton Aycliffe facility is a modern and streamlined 100,000 sq. ft. production facility with the capability to build bespoke protection systems to exacting standards. The facility allows Tekmar to fully control all aspects of the design and manufacturing process from start to finish.

Please email [email protected] for further information and to register to attend the event.

Please note all attendees must pre-register and ID is required to be shown on arrival.

No new material financial information or update on current trading will be disclosed.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.