Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tekmar Group hosting investor site visit at its Newton Aycliffe facility

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Pod 3, The Work Place, Heighington Lane, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6AH on Thursday, 27 March 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

The Report and Accounts for the year-ended 30 September 2024, together with the Notice of AGM, will be distributed to shareholders today and will also be made available on the Company’s website at: https://investors.tekmar.co.uk/investors/investor-centre/.

Investor Site Visit

Tekmar Group is pleased to announce that following its Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2025, it will be hosting a site visit at its Head Office at Grindon Way, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6SH.  The site visit will include a tour of the onsite manufacturing facility and presentations from senior management.

Tekmar’s Newton Aycliffe facility is a modern and streamlined 100,000 sq. ft. production facility with the capability to build bespoke protection systems to exacting standards. The facility allows Tekmar to fully control all aspects of the design and manufacturing process from start to finish.

Please email [email protected] for further information and to register to attend the event.  

Please note all attendees must pre-register and ID is required to be shown on arrival.  

No new material financial information or update on current trading will be disclosed.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group reports strong EBITDA growth and strategic M&A plans

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) reveals promising financial results for FY24, showcasing improved EBITDA, reduced losses, and a robust strategic plan for future growth.
Tekmar Group

Nexans Record Cable Demand Highlights Tekmar Group’s High Growth Market

Nexans reports record-breaking 2024 results, highlighting a strong €7.4bn subsea-driven backlog and substantial growth in electrification, driving industry-leading innovation.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group’s RYDER awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans

Tekmar Group plc announces RYDER's three-year deal with Nexans S.A. to provide engineering support for global offshore wind projects.

Tekmar Group – The Offshore Energy Leader Poised for Massive Growth (Video)

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) is set for growth in the offshore energy sector, leveraging "Project Aurora" to double revenue and quadruple profitability.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group appoints Marc Bell as Chief Operating Officer

Tekmar Group plc appoints Marc Bell, a seasoned energy sector leader, as COO to drive growth and efficiency in global offshore energy markets.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.