Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

TEAM Plc raises £1.11m through Placing, Subscription and WRAP Retail Offer

Team plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

TEAM plc (LON: TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has confirmed, further to the announcements made on 03 December 2024 and 09 December 2024, the result of its Fundraise at the Issue Price of 10 pence per share. The Company announces that it has raised aggregate gross proceeds of £46,253.30 pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer, alongside the previously announced Placing and Subscription. Accordingly, the Company will issue a total of 462,533 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer.

In total, the Placing and Subscription and the WRAP Retail Offer have raised gross proceeds of approximately £1.11 million for the Company.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the aggregate 1,462,533 Conditional Fundraising Shares and the WRAP Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting to be held in January 2025, notice of which will be issued in due course, Admission is expected to become effective on or around 20 January 2025.

Upon Admission, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital will consist of 50,807,916 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, from Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 50,807,916. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by Shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Conditional Fundraising  and the WRAP Retail Offer will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing, the Subscription and TEAM Plc’s existing Ordinary Shares.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Mark Clubb Interview

TEAM Plc’s Strategic Moves: Fundraising Success, Future Growth, and Expanding Advisor Network (Video)

Explore TEAM Plc's successful equity fundraising with Executive Chairman Mark Clubb, revealing strategic growth plans and financial service expansions.

TEAM Plc Insights: Craig Farley Discusses Market Trends, AI, and Future Investment Strategies (VIDEO)

Explore insights into the 2024 investment climate with TEAM Plc's CIO Craig Farley, covering market trends and strategies amidst global events.
Team plc

TEAM plc reports strong growth with £1 billion AUA/M milestone hit

TEAM plc (LON: TEAM) reports solid growth in assets under management, reaching £1.1 billion, with revenues set to exceed market expectations by 25%.
Team plc

TEAM PLC – Salus Alpha Financial Services AG takes 8.9% stake

TEAM plc, a Jersey-based financial services company, welcomes Salus Alpha as a new key investor, strengthening its strategic growth in the industry.
Five UK Stocks to Watch in 2024

Equity analyst research on UK stocks from DirectorsTalk

Explore expert equity analyst insights on five notable London Stock Exchange stocks in clean energy, financial services, and telecommunications.
Team Plc

TEAM plc: High Growth and Strategic Expansion

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), a leading Jersey-based investment firm, is expanding its footprint in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Thanks to strategic funding and robust portfolio performance, the company is poised for significant growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.