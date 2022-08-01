TEAM plc completes acquisition of Omega

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Omega Financial Services Limited as at 31 July 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in December 2021.

Omega is a Jersey-based IFA, specialising in retirement planning, mortgage advice, life assurance and bespoke investment advisory services.