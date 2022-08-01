Twitter
TEAM plc completes acquisition of Omega

TEAM plc

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Omega Financial Services Limited as at 31 July 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in December 2021.

Omega is a Jersey-based IFA, specialising in retirement planning, mortgage advice, life assurance and bespoke investment advisory services.

Matthew Moore COO and CFO of TEAM, commented:

“Since we announced our intention to acquire Omega we have been working very closely with the them, and therefore we are able to say with confidence that we are delighted to have completed this acquisition and that Omega has added significantly to our client offering and as importantly, there are valuable opportunities ahead to go after together, as one business.”

