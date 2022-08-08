TEAM plc completes acquisition of Concentric

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Concentric Group Limited as at 8 August 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in May 2022.

Concentric is a Jersey based financial planning and investment consultancy business, delivering market-leading investment performance and analysis for high-net worth individuals and institutional investors both in Jersey, and internationally.