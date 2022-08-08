TEAM plc completes acquisition of Concentric

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the completion of the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Concentric Group Limited as at 8 August 2022, following the transaction being approved by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The acquisition was first announced in May 2022.
Concentric is a Jersey based financial planning and investment consultancy business, delivering market-leading investment performance and analysis for high-net worth individuals and institutional investors both in Jersey, and internationally.
Matthew Moore COO and CFO of TEAM plc, commented:
“We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Concentric which has already shown to be an excellent fit with the wider Group. It also completes a good period for TEAM as we completed our acquisition of Omega last week too. So we can now move forward with two strong Jersey based consultancies both of which significantly enhance the range and quality of services we offer our valued clients.”