Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tariff relief ignites rally in European stocks

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Relief swept through European tech markets as the U.S. eased tariff pressures on electronics from China, sending a jolt of optimism through semiconductor and hardware suppliers. With exclusions granted on key product categories including smartphones and computers, investors poured into European tech, anticipating improved access to the world’s largest consumer market. But with new U.S. tariffs still looming, the momentum comes with a dose of caution.

Shares across Europe’s technology sector surged after the U.S. government temporarily exempted several high-value electronics from steep tariffs, offering a breather to companies exposed to U.S. demand. This exemption, which primarily benefits imports from China, had an immediate effect on European semiconductor players whose fortunes are tightly linked to the American consumer and electronics industries.

According to Equita analyst Alberto Gegra, the exclusion of smartphones, computers, and select electronics from the worst-case tariff scenario temporarily lifts a significant weight off the sector. With some tariffs originally expected to exceed 100%, this move avoids a full-scale disruption of supply chains feeding into the U.S. electronics market. The result was a wave of gains across semiconductor and tech hardware shares.

Among the biggest winners were ASM International, Infineon, and ASML — all major contributors to the semiconductor ecosystem and heavily reliant on the U.S. as a sales destination. These stocks climbed between 2.6% and 3.5% in early Monday trading. ASML, a global leader in photolithography machines used to manufacture chips, particularly benefited from its equipment being excluded from the Trump-era 10% baseline tariff.

The ripple effect of the decision wasn’t limited to Europe. U.S. tech giants listed in Frankfurt also jumped. Apple shares spiked over 6% at one point, while Nvidia advanced more than 3%. Dell Technologies, another bellwether of global hardware supply chains, gained 6.3%, signalling confidence in a near-term recovery of cross-border tech trade.

Europe’s broader tech index rose 2.8%, clawing back a portion of the nearly 10% it lost over the past week amid escalating trade concerns. The rally extended beyond chipmakers. Logitech, the computer peripherals manufacturer, posted an impressive 7% gain. SAP, Europe’s largest tech company by market capitalisation, rose 2%, reinforcing the breadth of investor optimism.

Nasdaq futures also reflected renewed confidence, ticking up 1.6% in early European trading, further underscoring the global implications of the tariff easing.

Still, geopolitical risk continues to cloud the outlook. President Trump has warned that additional levies targeting semiconductors and their supply chains are imminent. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick echoed that sentiment, confirming that new duties covering both chips and the previously exempt electronics could be introduced within two months. This suggests that while markets have welcomed the pause, the underlying tension remains unresolved.

The current relief in tech stock valuations may prove temporary if fresh tariffs land as anticipated. Yet for now, the market is taking a measured sigh of relief, betting that global supply chains can continue moving uninterrupted in the short term. For Europe’s high-exposure tech firms, every moment without new barriers is a chance to strengthen position and capitalise on global demand.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European markets stage robust rebound amid tariff turbulence

European markets bounce back with a 2.7% surge, defying trade tensions as investors react to strategic tariff proposals and economic policy shifts.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JEDT: European Investment Trust targeting Small-Cap Growth – Latest Research

Discover JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT), focusing on capital growth from smaller European equities, and learn about its impressive returns and investment strategies.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity outlook: February gains and 2025 positioning

Discover how JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) outperformed its benchmark in February 2025, fueled by strategic stock selections in key sectors.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity markets offer quality and growth potential of US (LON:JEDT)

funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European investing upbeat for 2025 with company buybacks and improving outlook (LON:JEDT)

Explore the JPMorgan European Discovery Trust's latest performance review, highlighting key sectors and stocks influencing returns as it targets 2025 goals.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.