Surface Transforms progress with potential OEM customers and new capital equipment

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials, has provide the following pre close trading and operations update for the six months to 30 June 2021.

Trading update

Revenue in H1-2021 grew 34% to £1.2m (H1-2020: £0.9m), exceeding managements’ original expectation that sales in the period would be broadly unchanged from the run rate achieved in H1-2020. As previously announced, revenues are expected to further increase in the final quarter of 2021, following start of production (“SOP”) on the multi-year OEM contracts already awarded to Surface Transforms.

Cash as at 30 June 2021 was £17.2m (31 December 2020: £1.1m) reflecting the successful £19m fund raise (after fees) in February 2021. A tax credit of £0.6m is expected in August and the drawdown of the £1m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority loan in October.

The Company expects to report its interim results for H1-2021 in September 2021.

Progress with potential OEM customers

The Company is pleased to report continuing progress with regard to both customer discussions and product testing; Accordingly, the Board still expect to announce significant further contract wins with both new and existing OEM customers in the current financial year.

New capital equipment

OEM Production Cell One will be ready for the ramp up in sales forecast for the final quarter of 2021. Additionally, following the fund raise, the Company has satisfactorily concluded its discussions with the furnace manufacturers for the next stages of manufacturing expansion and will be issuing both purchase orders and providing deposits totalling £3m across July and August to the furnace and other equipment suppliers.