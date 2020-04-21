Surface Transforms Open Offer application form available online

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) has become aware that certain shareholders may be experiencing difficulty getting access to the necessary forms and the details of their entitlement required to participate in the Open Offer announced on 9 April 2020. We are informed that this situation has arisen due to some professional representatives of shareholders being unavailable as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Consequently, the Open Offer Circular and Open Offer Application form are now available for download from the Company’s website at www.surfacetransforms.com. Shareholders wishing to participate in the Open Offer should complete the application form and, if paying by cheque send the completed form and cheque to Link Asset Services, Corporate Actions, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU.

In the event that shareholders are unable to pay by cheque, the company is able in these unusual circumstances to accept payment directly. In this case please email info@surfacetransforms.com for details on where to send the form and deposit the payment.

Surface Transforms shareholders will be responsible for entering their own holding and the open offer entitlement being 1 share per 58.97624813 shares (rounded down) held on the Record Date of 8 April 2020. It is the shareholders responsibility to correctly calculate their existing holdings and open offer entitlement. The directors have the right to exercise discretion in the event of incorrectly completed applications received before 11.00 a.m. on 30 April 2020.

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement released by the Company on 9 April 2020.

