Surface Transforms holding capital markets day at the Knowsley Industrial Park

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials, has announced it is holding a Capital Markets Day for investors, media, analysts and other interested parties at the Company’s offices at Image Business Park Acornfield Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Liverpool, England, L33 7UF. The Capital Markets Day will take place between 10.30am and 1.45pm on 27 April 2022.

The Company will provide transport to meet, the 8.07am Euston‐Liverpool train arriving at Runcorn station at 10.00am and return to Runcorn to catch the 3.03pm Liverpool-Euston train.

To assist with transport, security and catering arrangements, the Company requests anyone wishing to attend the Capital Markets Day to pre‐register giving their name, and whether or not they need transport to and from Runcorn station to the e‐mail address: info@surfacetransforms.com using the subject line Open Day 2022. Numbers are limited and thus attendance at the Capital Markets Day is subject to availability.

The day will cover a tour of the current site, including the upscaled OEM Production facility. Management will also provide a presentation and guests will have the opportunity to meet with Surface Transforms directors, staff and senior management.

Surface Transforms plc. (LON: SCE) develop and produce carbon‐ceramic material automotive brake discs. The Company is the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon‐ceramic brake discs, and only one of two mainstream carbon ceramic brake disc companies in the world, serving customers that include major OEMs in the global automotive markets.

The Company utilises its proprietary next generation Carbon Ceramic Technology to create lightweight brake discs for high‐performance road and track applications for both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. While competitor carbon‐ceramic brake discs use discontinuous chopped carbon fibre, Surface Transforms interweaves continuous carbon fibre to form a 3D matrix, producing a stronger and more durable product with improved heat conductivity compared to competitor products; this reduces the brake system operating temperature, resulting in lighter and longer life components with superior brake performance. These benefits are in addition to the benefits of all carbon‐ceramic brake discs vs. iron brake discs: weight savings of up to 70%, longer product life, consistent performance, reduced brake pad dust and corrosion free.