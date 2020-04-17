Surface Transforms High visibility for 2021 onwards; equity raise

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) position as one of only two global manufacturers of a new automotive component – carbon ceramic brake discs – brings major opportunities for investors and the automotive industry. The OEM (original equipment manufacturer) order book is ca.£28m, generating gross profits equal to the market capitalisation. Timing here is set firm: 2021 will bring material revenues from the OEMs. This only scratches the surface of the market opportunity. COVID-19 has affected 2020 and – with an increase in equity limited to 10% – investors have put their shoulder to the wheel, so that ST has successfully countered the cashflow impact.

ST’s potential is clear: With a superior product and with OEMs keen to promote dual-sourcing from a credible new supplier, it is set to win a large share in the £150m, fast-growing carbon ceramic brake disc market. Sales to smaller customers are longstanding; ST has now expanded to a new league.

Investment case: This is a large, growing market, 99%-supplied by one, highly profitable player. A single supply is a most anomalous position, so now that ST also supplies, its opportunity is wide. Since the 2019 OEM contracts, the path is clear to Surface Transforms' discs being designed-in for many more models. Existing contracts make ST cashflow-positive from 2021.

