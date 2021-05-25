Twitter
Surface Transforms Finance Director increases holding in the company

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) has announced that the Company was notified on 24 May 2021 that Michael Cunningham, Finance Director, has purchased a total of 30,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at a price of 65.5p per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase Michael is beneficially interested in 150,000 shares.

Surface Transforms develop and produce carbon‐ceramic material automotive brake discs. The Company is the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon‐ceramic brake discs, and only one of two mainstream carbon ceramic brake disc companies in the world, serving customers that include major OEMs in the global automotive markets.

The Company utilises its proprietary next generation Carbon Ceramic Technology to create lightweight brake discs for high‐performance road and track applications for both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. While competitor carbon‐ceramic brake discs use discontinuous chopped carbon fibre, Surface Transforms interweaves continuous carbon fibre to form a 3D matrix, producing a stronger and more durable product with improved heat conductivity compared to competitor products; this reduces the brake system operating temperature, resulting in lighter and longer life components with superior brake performance. These benefits are in addition to the benefits of all carbon‐ceramic brake discs vs. iron brake discs: weight savings of up to 70%, longer product life, consistent performance, reduced brake pad dust and corrosion free.

Surface Transforms plc

Surface Transforms plc

