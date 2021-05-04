Twitter
Surface Transforms annual report and accounts now available

Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials has announced that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, notice of annual general meeting and form of proxy have been posted to shareholders and are also available on the Company’s website: www.surfacetransforms.com

The AGM will be held at the Company’s premises at Image Business Park, Acornfield Road, Knowsley Industrial Estate, Liverpool, L33 7UF at 9:30 a.m. on 2 June 2021.  Due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions shareholders are requested not to attend and will be refused entry.

Prior to the AGM Surface Transforms will release a pre-recorded presentation by the CEO and CFO and following the AGM there will be a question and answer session with the board starting at 10:00 a.m.

To attend this online meeting, investors can sign up to attend the session via  https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-FNI/join-our-webinar

The Board encourages shareholders to complete and submit their proxy form as early as possible and to only appoint the Chairman of the AGM to act as their proxy.

In the event the Board make any changes to the AGM arrangements, shareholders will be notified via an RNS announcement and on the Company’s website.

