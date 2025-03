Super Micro Computer, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.75’, now 40.7% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. with ticker code (SMCI) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $15.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $50.75. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $36.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day MA is $36.41 and the 200 day MA is $52.14. The market cap for the company is 23.23B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $39.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $32,680,687,378 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.02, revenue per share of $35.69 and a 12.76% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.