Strix Group reconfirms its recommendation of a final dividend of 5.25p

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration, has announced a reconfirmation of its final dividend, and in addition, has made available today to shareholders its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Final Dividend

Following the resilient financial performance in 2020, and having reviewed the Group’s overall financial position, current prospects and balance sheet requirements, the Board reconfirms its recommendation of a final dividend of 5.25p. This will bring the full year dividend to 7.85p. The final dividend will be paid on 2 June 2021 to shareholders on the register at 7 May 2021, and the shares will trade ex-dividend from 6 May 2021. As previously communicated, it is the Board’s intention to continue to increase the dividend in line with future underlying earnings, from a base of 7.85p for the 2020 financial year.

Annual Report, Notice of AGM and AGM Procedures

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Notice of AGM, are now available to view on the Company’s website, www.strixplc.com and have also been posted to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at 9:00am (BST) on Thursday 27 May 2021 at the Company’s Head Office, located at Forrest House, Ronaldsway, Isle of Man IM9 2RG.

As a result of constantly evolving developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board strongly urges shareholders to comply with Government public health instructions with respect to possible COVID-19 restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and travel which may be in place at the time of this year’s AGM. The Company currently expects that shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person from outside of the Isle of Man, in order to comply with relevant public health instructions.

Given the current travel restrictions in place, the majority of Board members are also not expected to attend in person. Instead of attending the AGM in person, shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to participate in the AGM by proxy.

For full details on how to register a vote by proxy, please refer to the AGM Notice.

Proxy votes will be announced via an RNS and placed on our website as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board believes that the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice continue to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and recommends that shareholders vote in favour of them.

The Strix Group Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time.