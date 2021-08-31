Strix Group New Chinese factory now fully operational

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced that the opening ceremony for its new factory within Zengcheng district in Guangzhou, China, took place on Friday 27 August 2021 and that manufacturing is fully operational. The new factory will double the Group’s current manufacturing capacity enabling it to grow the business and deliver its stated strategy of doubling revenues over the next five years. Efficiencies and further in-sourcing arising from the new manufacturing facility are expected to have a positive effect on margins.

The decision to invest in the construction of a new factory was taken by the Board in 2018. The land was successfully purchased in the summer of 2019 and external construction work began in late 2019 completing in December 2020. Production and assembly lines were then installed facilitating the commencement of operations. The project has been completed on budget and to timetable.