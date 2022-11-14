Strix Group Mark Bartlett presenting via the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the AIM quoted global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced that Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting via the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening LIVE event at The Novotel, Tower Hill, London on Monday 28 November 2022 at 17:45 GMT.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event is an opportunity for Mark Bartlett to make a presentation about the company and update existing & potential investors on the business plans.

Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions after the presentation and over drinks.

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the evening in person for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening-london-live-event-28112022