Strix Group Live Equity Development Investor Presentation

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has today announced that the Company’s management team will conduct a live investor presentation covering their Preliminary Results for the twelve month period ended 31 December 2022.

The presentation will be hosted online by Mark Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer, and Raudres Wong, Chief Financial Officer, and will take place at 10.00am on Friday 31 March 2023.

The online event is open to all existing and potential shareholders to ensure that all investors are treated fairly. Questions can be submitted during the presentation to be addressed at the end. Participants can submit their feedback after the event to help the company build an understanding of the views of all investors.

To register for the webinar, please visit this link.

A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on the Equity Development website where research content on Strix Group can also be freely accessed.