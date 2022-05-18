Strix Group hosting analyst and investor site visit today

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, will host an analyst and investor site visit today at its LAICA business in Vicenza, Italy.

The event will include presentations from executive and divisional management, with a particular focus on the:

– history of the LAICA business, integration and future growth plans;

– review of new products with demonstrations and update on the roadmap;

– new branding and website;

– facility tour to show current process and future plans; and

– Q&A.

The presenting team will include Mark Bartlett, Raudres Wong, Harry Kyriacou, Ceyda Gibson, Riccardo Dolcetta, Nicolo Zanuso, Andrea Martignoni and Enrico Barbero.

No material new information will be provided at the event.

