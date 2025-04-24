Follow us on:

Stone drenching sets the stage for a new era in bathroom design

Norcros Plc

In 2025, bathroom aesthetics are being redefined by a bold and immersive design trend: stone drenching. This approach envelops entire bathroom spaces—walls, floors, and even ceilings—in continuous stone-effect surfaces, creating a cohesive and luxurious environment. At the forefront of this movement is Multipanel, whose innovative wall panels offer a seamless and sophisticated alternative to traditional tiling.

Stone drenching involves the use of expansive stone-effect panels to create a unified look throughout the bathroom. This method eliminates the need for grout lines, resulting in a sleek and uninterrupted surface that enhances the sense of space and tranquility. Multipanel’s offerings, such as Arctic Stone from the Contemporary Collection and Concrete Elements from the Linda Barker Collection, exemplify this trend by providing realistic stone textures with the practical benefits of wall panels.

The appeal of stone drenching lies not only in its visual impact but also in its practicality. Multipanel’s wall panels are 100% waterproof, easy to clean, and quick to install, making them an ideal choice for modern bathroom renovations. Their Hydrolock joint system ensures a discreet and watertight finish, while the absence of grout lines reduces maintenance and the risk of mould.

Moreover, Multipanel’s commitment to sustainability adds another layer of appeal. Their panels are manufactured using Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C128180) certified materials and are 100% recyclable. This eco-friendly approach aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable home improvement solutions.

The versatility of stone drenching allows it to complement various design styles, from minimalist to industrial. For instance, the Concrete Elements panel offers an ultra-modern, industrial look, while the Calacatta Marble panel from the Linda Barker Collection provides a classic and elegant aesthetic. These options enable homeowners and designers to tailor the stone drenching trend to their unique preferences and existing décor.

In addition to its aesthetic and practical benefits, stone drenching can also enhance the perceived size of a bathroom. By using large-format panels to create a continuous surface, the space appears more expansive and open. This effect is particularly beneficial in smaller bathrooms, where maximizing the sense of space is crucial.

Multipanel’s stone drenching solutions are not limited to residential applications. Their panels are also suitable for commercial settings, such as hotels and spas, where durability, hygiene, and visual appeal are paramount. The ease of installation and maintenance makes them a practical choice for high-traffic environments.

In summary, stone drenching represents a significant shift in bathroom design, offering a harmonious blend of luxury, practicality, and sustainability. Multipanel’s innovative wall panels are at the heart of this trend, providing versatile and eco-friendly solutions that cater to both aesthetic desires and functional needs.

Multipanel is a leading UK manufacturer of waterproof wall panels, offering a wide range of designs that combine style, durability, and ease of installation. Their collections, including the Linda Barker Collection and the Contemporary Collection, feature realistic stone, marble, and wood effects, providing versatile solutions for modern bathroom design.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (7 UK, 3 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

