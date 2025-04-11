Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

STERIS plc (STE): Exploring a 15.20% Potential Upside in Healthcare Innovation

Broker Ratings

As a leading figure in the healthcare sector, STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) has carved a niche in the medical devices industry with its robust lineup of infection prevention products and services. Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, this global player offers a diversified portfolio through its Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST), and Life Sciences segments. With a current market cap of $21.33 billion, STERIS has been making strides in the competitive medical devices landscape.

The company’s stock, trading at $217.12, has experienced a minor dip of 0.03%, but investors shouldn’t overlook the potential for future growth. Analysts have set a target price range between $230.00 and $265.00, with an average target of $250.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. This projection reflects confidence in STERIS’s strategic direction and innovation in healthcare solutions.

Valuation metrics reveal an intriguing picture. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio might deter some investors seeking traditional valuation benchmarks. However, the forward P/E of 21.96 presents a reasonable entry point for those who believe in the company’s growth story. Despite the lack of a clear price/book or price/sales ratio, STERIS’s operational metrics provide a more comprehensive understanding of its financial health.

The company’s revenue growth of 5.60% is a testament to its ability to expand in a demanding market. With an EPS of 6.21 and a return on equity of 9.61%, STERIS demonstrates a solid capacity to generate returns from its equity base. Furthermore, with a free cash flow of approximately $878 million, the company is well-positioned to reinvest in its operations and pursue strategic acquisitions or innovations.

For income-focused investors, STERIS offers a dividend yield of 1.07%, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 35.05%. This sustainable dividend policy could appeal to those seeking a blend of growth and income from their investments.

Analysts’ sentiment towards STERIS is balanced, with four buy ratings and four hold ratings, and notably, no sell ratings. This indicates a general consensus of stability and potential upside, making the stock a viable consideration for both growth and value investors.

Technical indicators suggest STERIS is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $222.78 and $224.10 respectively. With an RSI of 47.66, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a stable yet cautious market sentiment. The MACD and signal line figures suggest a slight bearish trend, which might present a buying opportunity for those looking to capitalize on potential undervaluation.

STERIS’s commitment to innovation and quality in infection prevention products positions it as a vital player in healthcare. Its diversified offerings cater to hospitals, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, showcasing its adaptability and market reach. For investors eyeing the healthcare sector, STERIS plc represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a company that not only meets current healthcare demands but is also poised for future growth through continuous innovation and market expansion.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stock: Exploring a 27.76% Potential Upside for Savvy Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): A Promising 50% Upside Opportunity Amidst Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Revvity, Inc. (RVTY): Exploring a 47.81% Potential Upside for the Healthcare Diagnostics Leader

    Broker Ratings

    Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): A 42% Potential Upside Awaits Investors in the Healthcare Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): A Promising Healthcare Giant with 13.37% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Organon & Co. (OGN): A Hidden Gem in Healthcare with a 57% Potential Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.