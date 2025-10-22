Spirax Group Plc appoints Andrew Kemp as Independent Non-Executive Director

Spirax Group plc (LON:SPX), the leading global thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions Group, has announced the appointment of Andrew Kemp as an Independent Non-Executive Board Director and member of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 November 2025.

Andrew is Chair of the Audit Committee Chairs’ Independent Forum and is a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at both The Berkeley Group Holdings plc and Irwin Mitchell Holdings Limited. In addition, Andrew is a Governor of Birkbeck University of London where he chairs the Finance Committee and he was previously a Non-Executive Director of SCS Group plc. Prior to that, Andrew spent almost 39 years serving PwC’s FTSE100 clients in the UK and internationally.

On 1 April 2026, Andrew will succeed Kevin Thompson as Chair of the Audit Committee and Kevin will step down from the Board at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026. Until then, Kevin and Andrew will work together to manage a smooth handover.

Tim Cobbold, Chair, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Spirax Group. He brings deep expertise to the Board and the Audit Committee, along with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of both large listed and privately held companies. “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our thanks to Kevin for his significant contribution to Spirax Group. Kevin’s extensive experience and commitment have been instrumental in guiding Spirax Group through some important milestones as the business has grown and developed. When Kevin steps down at the AGM next year to spend more time with family and friends, he will leave with our utmost appreciation and good wishes for the future.”

Andrew Kemp’s appointment is part of the succession planning undertaken by the Nomination Committee to recruit Non-Executive Directors with the skills and experience required to support the implementation of the Group’s Together for Growth Strategy.