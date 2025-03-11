Spirax Group Plc FY revenue down, confident of organic sales growth well ahead of IP

Spirax Group Plc (LON:SPX) has announced its 2024 Full Year Results.

Organic growth well ahead of IP and margin stability in a challenging trading environment

Twelve months to 31 December

Statutory (£m/p) 2024 2023 Reported Revenue1 1,665.2 1,682.6 (1)% Operating profit 304.6 284.4 7% Operating profit margin 18.3% 16.9% 140bps Profit before taxation 258.9 244.5 6% Basic earnings per share 259.6 249.5 4% Dividend per share 165.0 160.0 3%

Adjusted6 (£m/p) 2024 2023 Reported Organic4 Revenue1 1,665.2 1,682.6 (1)% 4% Adjusted operating profit 333.9 349.1 (4)% 4% Adjusted operating profit margin 20.1% 20.7% (60)bps 10bps Adjusted profit before taxation 288.2 309.2 (7)% Adjusted basic earnings per share 286.3 312.4 (8)% Adjusted cash conversion 87% 81% 600bps

● Group organic revenue growth of 4% despite weaker than expected global IP2 of 1.7% ● Exchange rate headwinds adversely impacted revenue by 5% and adjusted operating profit by 8% ● STS3 organic revenue growth of 1% with higher growth in the second half ● ETS3 organic revenue growth of 10% supported by operational improvements ● WMFTS3 organic revenue growth of 3% driven by Process Industries; Biopharm5 orders starting to recover ● Group adjusted operating profit margin modestly improved organically; investing in future growth ● Statutory operating profit and margin higher as 2023 impacted by restructuring and write-down charges ● Adjusted cash conversion of 87% supported by working capital management; leverage reduced to 1.6x ● 2025 restructuring to realise annualised benefits of approximately £35m for investment in organic growth ● 2025 organic growth expected to be consistent with 2024, well ahead of IP, with margin progress

Nimesh Patel, Spirax Group Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the results said: “All three of our Businesses delivered organic sales growth with margins in line with our expectations, despite weaker than expected IP in the second half. I am particularly pleased with progress in ETS, where improvements to manufacturing throughput supported higher sales and improved margin.” “As a new executive team, we developed our Together for Growth Strategy to deliver on our medium-term financial objectives, while also better positioning the Group for the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead of us. We are also well underway with actions to simplify our organisation and better leverage resources to support future growth. I thank my colleagues for their commitment as we continue to focus on the operational priorities that are within our control and have a meaningful impact on driving growth in a challenging environment.” “Mindful of the outlook for IP, I remain confident in the execution of our strategy and in the strength of our business model, which together will sustain organic sales growth well ahead of IP and mid-single digit organic profit growth in 2025.”

1 ‘Sales’ is used interchangeably with ‘revenue’ when describing the financial performance of the Group

2 ‘IP’: Industrial Production growth

3 ‘STS’: Steam Thermal Solutions; ‘ETS’: Electric Thermal Solutions; ‘WMFTS’: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

4 Organic measures are at constant currency and exclude contributions from acquisitions and disposals

5 ‘Biopharm’ refers to WMFTS sales to the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology sector

6 See Appendix to the Financial Statements for an explanation of alternative performance measures and reconciliation to IFRS

Audio webcast

The results presentation will be available as a live webcast from 9.30 am on the Company’s website at www.spiraxgroup.com or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/igh234r8/

A recording will be made available on the website shortly after the meeting.