Spirax Group Plc FY revenue down, confident of organic sales growth well ahead of IP

Spirax Group

Spirax Group Plc (LON:SPX) has announced its 2024 Full Year Results.

Organic growth well ahead of IP and margin stability in a challenging trading environment

Twelve months to 31 December

Statutory (£m/p)20242023Reported
Revenue11,665.21,682.6(1)%
Operating profit304.6284.47%
Operating profit margin18.3%16.9%140bps
Profit before taxation258.9244.56%
Basic earnings per share259.6249.54%
Dividend per share165.0160.03%
Adjusted6 (£m/p)20242023ReportedOrganic4
Revenue11,665.21,682.6(1)%4%
Adjusted operating profit333.9349.1(4)%4%
Adjusted operating profit margin20.1%20.7%(60)bps10bps
Adjusted profit before taxation288.2309.2(7)%
Adjusted basic earnings per share286.3312.4(8)%
Adjusted cash conversion87%81%600bps
Group organic revenue growth of 4% despite weaker than expected global IP2 of 1.7%
Exchange rate headwinds adversely impacted revenue by 5% and adjusted operating profit by 8%
STS3 organic revenue growth of 1% with higher growth in the second half
ETS3 organic revenue growth of 10% supported by operational improvements
WMFTS3 organic revenue growth of 3% driven by Process Industries; Biopharm5 orders starting to recover
Group adjusted operating profit margin modestly improved organically; investing in future growth
Statutory operating profit and margin higher as 2023 impacted by restructuring and write-down charges
Adjusted cash conversion of 87% supported by working capital management; leverage reduced to 1.6x
2025 restructuring to realise annualised benefits of approximately £35m for investment in organic growth
2025 organic growth expected to be consistent with 2024, well ahead of IP, with margin progress

Nimesh Patel, Spirax Group Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the results said:

“All three of our Businesses delivered organic sales growth with margins in line with our expectations, despite weaker than expected IP in the second half.  I am particularly pleased with progress in ETS, where improvements to manufacturing throughput supported higher sales and improved margin.”

“As a new executive team, we developed our Together for Growth Strategy to deliver on our medium-term financial objectives, while also better positioning the Group for the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead of us.  We are also well underway with actions to simplify our organisation and better leverage resources to support future growth. I thank my colleagues for their commitment as we continue to focus on the operational priorities that are within our control and have a meaningful impact on driving growth in a challenging environment.” 

“Mindful of the outlook for IP, I remain confident in the execution of our strategy and in the strength of our business model, which together will sustain organic sales growth well ahead of IP and mid-single digit organic profit growth in 2025.”

1 ‘Sales’ is used interchangeably with ‘revenue’ when describing the financial performance of the Group

2 ‘IP’: Industrial Production growth

3 ‘STS’: Steam Thermal Solutions; ‘ETS’: Electric Thermal Solutions; ‘WMFTS’: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

4 Organic measures are at constant currency and exclude contributions from acquisitions and disposals

5 ‘Biopharm’ refers to WMFTS sales to the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology sector

6 See Appendix to the Financial Statements for an explanation of alternative performance measures and reconciliation to IFRS

