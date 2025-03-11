Spirax Group Plc FY revenue down, confident of organic sales growth well ahead of IP

Spirax Group Plc (LON:SPX) has announced its 2024 Full Year Results.
Organic growth well ahead of IP and margin stability in a challenging trading environment
Twelve months to 31 December
|Statutory (£m/p)
|2024
|2023
|Reported
|Revenue1
|1,665.2
|1,682.6
|(1)%
|Operating profit
|304.6
|284.4
|7%
|Operating profit margin
|18.3%
|16.9%
|140bps
|Profit before taxation
|258.9
|244.5
|6%
|Basic earnings per share
|259.6
|249.5
|4%
|Dividend per share
|165.0
|160.0
|3%
|Adjusted6 (£m/p)
|2024
|2023
|Reported
|Organic4
|Revenue1
|1,665.2
|1,682.6
|(1)%
|4%
|Adjusted operating profit
|333.9
|349.1
|(4)%
|4%
|Adjusted operating profit margin
|20.1%
|20.7%
|(60)bps
|10bps
|Adjusted profit before taxation
|288.2
|309.2
|(7)%
|Adjusted basic earnings per share
|286.3
|312.4
|(8)%
|Adjusted cash conversion
|87%
|81%
|600bps
|●
|Group organic revenue growth of 4% despite weaker than expected global IP2 of 1.7%
|●
|Exchange rate headwinds adversely impacted revenue by 5% and adjusted operating profit by 8%
|●
|STS3 organic revenue growth of 1% with higher growth in the second half
|●
|ETS3 organic revenue growth of 10% supported by operational improvements
|●
|WMFTS3 organic revenue growth of 3% driven by Process Industries; Biopharm5 orders starting to recover
|●
|Group adjusted operating profit margin modestly improved organically; investing in future growth
|●
|Statutory operating profit and margin higher as 2023 impacted by restructuring and write-down charges
|●
|Adjusted cash conversion of 87% supported by working capital management; leverage reduced to 1.6x
|●
|2025 restructuring to realise annualised benefits of approximately £35m for investment in organic growth
|●
|2025 organic growth expected to be consistent with 2024, well ahead of IP, with margin progress
Nimesh Patel, Spirax Group Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the results said:
“All three of our Businesses delivered organic sales growth with margins in line with our expectations, despite weaker than expected IP in the second half. I am particularly pleased with progress in ETS, where improvements to manufacturing throughput supported higher sales and improved margin.”
“As a new executive team, we developed our Together for Growth Strategy to deliver on our medium-term financial objectives, while also better positioning the Group for the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead of us. We are also well underway with actions to simplify our organisation and better leverage resources to support future growth. I thank my colleagues for their commitment as we continue to focus on the operational priorities that are within our control and have a meaningful impact on driving growth in a challenging environment.”
“Mindful of the outlook for IP, I remain confident in the execution of our strategy and in the strength of our business model, which together will sustain organic sales growth well ahead of IP and mid-single digit organic profit growth in 2025.”
1 ‘Sales’ is used interchangeably with ‘revenue’ when describing the financial performance of the Group
2 ‘IP’: Industrial Production growth
3 ‘STS’: Steam Thermal Solutions; ‘ETS’: Electric Thermal Solutions; ‘WMFTS’: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions
4 Organic measures are at constant currency and exclude contributions from acquisitions and disposals
5 ‘Biopharm’ refers to WMFTS sales to the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology sector
6 See Appendix to the Financial Statements for an explanation of alternative performance measures and reconciliation to IFRS
