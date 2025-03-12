Spirax Group Plc declares final dividend of 117.5 pence per share

Spirax Group plc (LON:SPX) has confirmed that the Board of Directors is proposing, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, a final dividend of 117.5 pence per share for 2024 (2023: 114.0 pence) payable on 23 May 2025 to shareholders on the register at 25 April 2025. Together with the interim dividend of 47.5 pence per share (2023: 46.0 pence), the total dividend for the year is 165.0 pence per share.
