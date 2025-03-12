Follow us on:

Spirax Group Plc declares final dividend of 117.5 pence per share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group plc (LON:SPX) has confirmed that the Board of Directors is proposing, subject to shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, a final dividend of 117.5 pence per share for 2024 (2023: 114.0 pence) payable on 23 May 2025 to shareholders on the register at 25 April 2025. Together with the interim dividend of 47.5 pence per share (2023: 46.0 pence), the total dividend for the year is 165.0 pence per share.

Issuer/Company NameSpirax Group plc
Security/Securities2612/13p Ordinary Shares
ISIN(s)GB00BWFGQN14
TIDM(s)SPX
Ex-Date24 April 2025
Record Date25 April 2025
Pay Date23 May 2025
Dividend TypeFinal
Dividend Amount117.5 pence per share
Currency of Dividend paymentGBP
    Spirax Group

    Spirax Group Plc FY revenue down, confident of organic sales growth well ahead of IP

    Spirax Group Plc reports strong 2024 full-year results with 4% organic growth and improved margins, showcasing resilience in a challenging market.

    Tim Cobbold named Chair of Spirax Group, succeeding Jamie Pike

    Tim Cobbold becomes Chair of Spirax Group, succeeding Jamie Pike. Cobbold will lead Board initiatives and engage with shareholders to drive growth.
    Spirax Group PLC 21.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Spirax Group PLC 24.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Spirax Group PLC 19.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Spirax-Sarco Engineering

    Spirax Group hosting Capital Markets Day in London today

