Tim Cobbold named Chair of Spirax Group, succeeding Jamie Pike

Spirax Group plc (LON:SPX) has confirmed that, further to the announcement made on 29 May 2024, Jamie Pike stepped down from the Board and as Chair on 31 December 2024. On 1 January 2025, Tim Cobbold became Chair of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

Tim joined Spirax Group in September 2024 as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. He is currently Chair of TI Fluid Systems plc, having stepped down as a board director of Rotork plc on 31 December 2024.