Tim Cobbold named Chair of Spirax Group, succeeding Jamie Pike

Spirax Group Plc Tim Cobbold
Spirax Group plc (LON:SPX) has confirmed that, further to the announcement made on 29 May 2024, Jamie Pike stepped down from the Board and as Chair on 31 December 2024.  On 1 January 2025, Tim Cobbold became Chair of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

Tim joined Spirax Group in September 2024 as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate.  He is currently Chair of TI Fluid Systems plc, having stepped down as a board director of Rotork plc on 31 December 2024.

Tim Cobbold, Chair, commented: “I am very much looking forward to working alongside Board colleagues, the Group Executive Team and the wider organisation to continue Spirax Group’s evolution. To deepen my insights, over the coming months I’ll be meeting with colleagues from across the Group and continuing an open dialogue with shareholders.

“I would like to acknowledge Jamie’s significant contribution to the development of Spirax Group over 10 years and thank him for his expert leadership.  He leaves Spirax Group and the Board well equipped to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

